PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,809 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.13% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $118,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $354,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 992,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $49.69.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.