Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Down 72.3% in August

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock remained flat at $4.30 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pets at Home Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.