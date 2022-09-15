Peter Brotherton Sells 379,267 Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) insider Peter Brotherton sold 379,267 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £390,645.01 ($472,021.52).
Peter Brotherton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 17th, Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35), for a total value of £46,674.88 ($56,397.87).
Redcentric Trading Up 3.4 %
Redcentric stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.27) on Thursday. Redcentric plc has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 141 ($1.70). The stock has a market cap of £162.99 million and a PE ratio of 2,625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.12.
Redcentric Increases Dividend
Redcentric Company Profile
Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.
