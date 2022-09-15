Peter Brotherton Sells 379,267 Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) insider Peter Brotherton sold 379,267 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £390,645.01 ($472,021.52).

Peter Brotherton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35), for a total value of £46,674.88 ($56,397.87).

Redcentric Trading Up 3.4 %

Redcentric stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.27) on Thursday. Redcentric plc has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 141 ($1.70). The stock has a market cap of £162.99 million and a PE ratio of 2,625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.12.

Redcentric Increases Dividend

Redcentric Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

