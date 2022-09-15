Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
WOOF remained flat at $14.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Read More
