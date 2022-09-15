Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.40

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.40 and traded as high as $30.12. Peoples Bancorp shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 77,211 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEBO. Stephens lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

The company has a market cap of $835.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

