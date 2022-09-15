Peony Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $4,875.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peony has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030073 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002423 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 341,224,389 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

