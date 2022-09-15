Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.85 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $257.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,108. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.