Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,967. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.