Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,335 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 4.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $506.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,953. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.07. The stock has a market cap of $224.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

