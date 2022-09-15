Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Buys 24,222 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 762.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,573,000 after purchasing an additional 124,648 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.18. 12,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

