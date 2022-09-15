Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,415 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.34. 95,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

