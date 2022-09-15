PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Stock Up 0.8 %

PCTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 17,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.50 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,197.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCTEL

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.