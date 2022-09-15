Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.09

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.09 and traded as low as $11.69. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.59% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

