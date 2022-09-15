Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,934 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $48.14. 246,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

