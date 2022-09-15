Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

J traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $118.97. 16,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,644. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.