Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.51. 25,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,256. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

