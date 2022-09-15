Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,309,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,708,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.8 %

RIO traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $55.18. 155,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,541. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $84.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

