Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 11,482 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 161,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

