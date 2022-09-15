Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $3,285,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.0 %

BLK stock traded down $12.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $630.67. 32,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $670.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.87. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

