Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

NTR stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 128,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

