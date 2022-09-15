Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.84. The company had a trading volume of 62,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,327. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $266.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.