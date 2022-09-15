Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

NYSE WSM traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average of $138.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

