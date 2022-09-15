Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 445,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.4 %

SEIC traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.61. 10,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

