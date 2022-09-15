Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,249,000 after acquiring an additional 219,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,256. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

