Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $28.12 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.82. 66,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.40. The company has a market cap of $294.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.