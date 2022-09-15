Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $19.64 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Advance Auto Parts worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $274,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.83. 30,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,024. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.42 and a 200 day moving average of $195.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

