Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,918,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,955 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.54. 310,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,389. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

