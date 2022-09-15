Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 2,236 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.88. 143,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

