Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 113,217 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,217 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $23,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.35. 1,819,932 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

