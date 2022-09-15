Park National Corp OH Sells 1,201 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.82. 12,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,997. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

