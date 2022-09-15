Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.70. 44,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

