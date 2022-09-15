Parachute Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $433,525.33 and approximately $67,649.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 619.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.48 or 0.12443579 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00834149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020995 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

