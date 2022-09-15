Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

Equities researchers at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. StockNews.com upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PANW traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,199,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,058. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

