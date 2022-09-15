Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.79.

PANW stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,048. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,468,000 after purchasing an additional 119,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

