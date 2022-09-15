Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.50 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.79.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
PANW stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,048. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,468,000 after purchasing an additional 119,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
