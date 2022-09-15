Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

Stock analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.67 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.

Shares of PANW traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,199,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,040. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.37. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

