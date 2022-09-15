Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,300 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Palisade Bio by 84.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Trading Down 7.4 %

Palisade Bio stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 8,129,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,140. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Palisade Bio has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Palisade Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery.

