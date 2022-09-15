Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,194 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,794 shares of company stock worth $4,052,368. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,771,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 3.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

