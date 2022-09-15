Pakcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,939.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Pakcoin has a market cap of $227,438.90 and approximately $2,939.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00295345 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001236 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002459 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $620.07 or 0.03092768 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/)THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the worldFAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan.INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a PakistaniWallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

