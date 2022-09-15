Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Position Reduced by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.62% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $31.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.