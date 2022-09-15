Oxygen Hits Market Cap of $1.90 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $352,792.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,997,065 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol. Oxygen’s official website is www.oxygen.org.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen is a DeFi prime brokerage service built on Solana and powered by Serum's on-chain infrastructure. Built to support 100s of millions of users, it serves as a permissionless, cheap, and scalable protocol that democratizes borrowing, lending, and trading with leverage and allows users to make the most of their capital.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

