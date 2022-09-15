Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Trading Down 42%

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating) was down 42% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Oxurion Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.
Oxurion Company Profile
Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME.
Further Reading
