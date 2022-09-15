Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Trading Up 0.9%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 28,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 10,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

Further Reading

