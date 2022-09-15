Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.85-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.90-$1.05 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:OXM traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.78. The stock had a trading volume of 376,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,503. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

