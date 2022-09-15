Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Price Performance

OTIC stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.