Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.53

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 161906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

OSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Osino Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$68.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

