ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 186.9% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ORIX by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,680,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in ORIX by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ORIX stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.44. 88,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,050. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.19. ORIX has a 52 week low of $77.42 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

