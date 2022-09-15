Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 484,029 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,029 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.85% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $30,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

INTF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 767,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

