Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,832 SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 0.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 710,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 937.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 388,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 370,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.11. 43,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,958. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96.

