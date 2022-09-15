Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 322,377 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 322,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,744,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,506,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 350,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 350,917 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 556.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 120,147 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 94,626 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 112,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

