Oppenheimer Raises Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target to $65.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $38.70 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $99,529,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $74,736,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $4,564,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

